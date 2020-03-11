German Foreign Office Welcomes Georgia’s Electoral Reform Deal

The German Federal Foreign Office welcomes March 8 electoral system reform agreement between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition, that “paves the way to a widely accepted electoral system for the parliamentary elections in October 2020.”

“Georgia is thus taking a further positive step in its successful democratic development,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement released on March 10.

The statement stressed that the amendments agreed by the ruling and opposition parties “can make a significant contribution to further developing political pluralism and to the representation of different ideas and convictions in the political system.”

The German Foreign Office called on the signatory parties to the agreement “to play their constructive roles” in the final implementation of the agreed changes, and take into consideration the recommendations of the OSCE/ODIHR 2018 election observation mission.

“The agreement is the outcome of three months of negotiations, which we and our international partners actively supported,” stressed the German Foreign Ministry, adding that “the willingness to compromise ultimately shown by all sides is an encouraging sign.”