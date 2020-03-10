Georgia’s High Council of Justice Nominates Supreme Court Chair Candidate

On March 10, the High Council of Justice (HCoJ) of Georgia, the body overseeing the judiciary, has nominated Supreme Court justice Nino Kadagidze as a candidate for the post of Supreme Court chairperson.

Kadagidze’s will require support of at least 76 MPs to be endorsed on the post. If endorsed by the parliament, Kadagidze will take the post for a ten-year tenure.

Nino Kadagidze is among the 14 Supreme Court judges who were confirmed by parliament last December for a lifetime tenure.

12 out of HCoJ’s sitting 15 members supported Kadagidze’s candidacy. HCoJ had to pick between Kadagidze and shortlisted Shalva Tadumadze, former Prosecutor General who was also confirmed as the top court justice by parliament in December.

The post of the Supreme Court chair has been vacant since Nino Gvenetadze resigned in August 2018, citing health-related problems.

More to follow

Read also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)