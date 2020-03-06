Georgia Joins NATO’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing Platform
Georgian Cyber Security Bureau, a state body charged with tackling cyber threats, joined Malware Information Sharing Platform, Georgia’s Ministry of Defense reported on March 5.
LEPL Cyber Security Bureau of MOD has joined NATO's Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), making Georgia as the second non-NATO country with such membership. Shared important information will strengthen the bureau's capacity to provide effective cybersecurity. pic.twitter.com/ER1ch70avA
— MOD Georgia (@ModGovGe) March 5, 2020
Ministry of Defense stressed that “sharing important information will strengthen the bureau’s capacity to provide effective cyber security.”
The UK and the U.S. have promptly called out Russian campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia. “The GRU’s [Russia’s military intelligence agency] reckless and brazen campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable,” UK’s Foreign Secretary stated.
A number of other countries have also joined UK and U.S. in condemning the Russian cyberattack against Georgia, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
