Georgia Joins NATO’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing Platform

Georgian Cyber Security Bureau, a state body charged with tackling cyber threats, joined Malware Information Sharing Platform, Georgia’s Ministry of Defense reported on March 5.

LEPL Cyber Security Bureau of MOD has joined NATO's Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), making Georgia as the second non-NATO country with such membership. Shared important information will strengthen the bureau's capacity to provide effective cybersecurity. pic.twitter.com/ER1ch70avA

Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP) is a threat-sharing defense initiative functioning under the aegis of NATO and co-financed by the European Union. MISP seeks to enhance cooperation in fighting cyber threats by speeding up the detection of such incidents and devising defense countermeasures.