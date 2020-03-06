Screengrab from MoD's twitter account.
Georgia Joins NATO’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing Platform

06/03/2020 - 14:19
Georgian Cyber Security Bureau, a state body charged with tackling cyber threats, joined Malware Information Sharing Platform, Georgia’s Ministry of Defense reported on March 5.

Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP) is a threat-sharing defense initiative functioning under the aegis of NATO and co-financed by the European Union. MISP seeks to enhance cooperation in fighting cyber threats by speeding up the detection of such incidents and devising defense countermeasures.

Ministry of Defense stressed that “sharing important information will strengthen the bureau’s capacity to provide effective cyber security.”

On February 20, Georgian Foreign Ministry announced that the massive cyber-attack of October 28, 2019 against the websites of Georgian government and private agencies, “was planned and carried out” by Russia’s military intelligence service.

The UK and the U.S. have promptly called out Russian campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia. “The GRU’s [Russia’s military intelligence agency] reckless and brazen campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable,” UK’s Foreign Secretary stated.

A number of other countries have also joined UK and U.S. in condemning the Russian cyberattack against Georgia, including the Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaLithuaniathe NetherlandsNorwayPoland and Sweden.

