At UN Security Council, Estonia, UK, U.S. Condemn Russian Cyberattack on Georgia

At the UN Security Council, on March 5, Estonia, the U.S. and the United Kingdom condemned the โ€œextensive and disruptive cyberattacks on Georgia in October 2019.

As mentioned by the Estonian Mission to the UN, it was the first time cyberattacks were officially discussed as a separate issue at the UN Security Council.

Today at the Security Council, #Estonia together with ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง & ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ condemned the extensive and disruptive cyberattacks on Georgia in October 2019. It was the first time cyberattacks were officially discussed as a separate issue at #UNSC.#EstoniaUNSC pic.twitter.com/lYUKxzbKuz — Estonia in UN ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ช (@EstoniaUN) March 5, 2020

According to the press stakeout released by Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States, and delivered by Sven Jรผrgenson, Estonian Representative to the UN, โ€œin February the Georgian permanent Representative wrote the Security Council regarding a large-scale cyber-attack launched against the Georgian Government and media websites last October. Estonia, supported by the UK and the U.S. raised the issue in Any Other Business today.”

โ€œWe are clear that Russiaโ€™s military intelligence service โ€“ the GRU โ€“ conducted these cyber-attacks in an attempt to sow discord and disrupt lives of ordinary Georgian people,โ€ the joint statement noted.

It further added that โ€œthese cyber-attacks are part of Russiaโ€™s long-running campaign of hostile and destabilizing activity against Georgia, and are part of a wider pattern of malign activity.โ€ The stakeout stressed that these actions โ€œclearly contradict Russiaโ€™s attempts to claim it as a responsible actor in cyberspace and demonstrate a continuing pattern of reckless GRU cyber operations against a number of countries.โ€

The joint statement by Estonia, UK and the U.S. stressed that โ€œirresponsibility in cyber-space is detrimental to all of us,โ€ stressing that โ€œwe together with the international community, will continue our efforts to uphold an international framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace.โ€

“We thank our partners for their strong support to Georgia in condemning this brazen act against Georgia and its people,” tweeted Georgian Permanent Mission to the United Nations.ย

Today at the #UNSC @EstoniaUN, @UKUN_NewYork and @USUN condemned the extensive and disruptive #cyberattacks on Georgia by Russian theGRU in October 2019. We thank our partners for their strong support to #Georgia in condemning this brazen act against Georgia and its people! pic.twitter.com/IuqPK0NoLO — GeorgiaUN (@GeorgiaUN) March 5, 2020

Belgian Permanent Mission to the UN also condemned Russian cyberattack against Georgia. It tweeted that the “international community must strengthen its cooperation in favor of a global, open, stable, peaceful & secure cyberspace with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.ย