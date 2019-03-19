EU Trade Commissioner Visits Georgia

The European Union’s Trade Commissioner, Cecilia Malmström, is visiting Tbilisi to discuss implementation of deep and comprehensive free trade agreement (DCFTA) between Georgia and the EU.

On my way to Georgia and beautiful Tbilisi. Will discuss with politicians, business and civil society how we can further strengthen our cooperation and make the best use of our DCFTA. — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) March 18, 2019

At today’s press conference following the meeting with Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Cecilia Malmström said the DCFTA – now five years old – is a “success,” but it “could work even better.” “DCFTA is on track, it is working, but it still needs constant care,” Malmström said.

She explained that her visit aims to discuss with Georgian leaders and CSOs “what we need to do even more to make sure that … companies know more on benefits of the agreement and feel that they have the courage, strength and knowledge to try to access the big EU market.”

On his part, PM Bakhtadze said EU-Georgia relations have “never been at such a high point,” and that EU is Georgia’s “main trade partner.”

Georgia’s trade turnover with EU, according to the National Statistics Office, Geostat, stood at USD 3.3 billion in 2018, with exports at USD 730.3 million (USD 655.1 million in 2017) and imports at USD 2.6 billion (USD 2.3 billion in 2017).

Earlier today, the EU Commissioner also met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, discussing “close cultural and economic ties” between EU and Georgia, as well as how Georgian companies “can make the best use of our trade agreement to export to Europe.”

As part of her visit, she held meetings with EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell and Tbilisi-based CSOs as well. Commissioner Malmström also participates in the EU-Georgia business forum.