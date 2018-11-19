Government Announces Plan to Write off Bad Debt

The Government has decided to write off small debts for more than 600,000 individuals, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced at a press briefing on November 19.

PM Bakhtadze explained that the decision will apply to those individuals, whose principal loan balance does not exceed GEL 2,000 (USD 754). The overall amount of such debts is nearly GEL 1.5 billion, according to the Prime Minister.

“Our decision will pardon this 1.5 million debt from our citizens,” he noted, adding that the process will last from December 15 to December 31.

PM Bakhtadze did not elaborate on the exact payment scheme, but thanked Ivanishvili’s Cartu fund for its contribution, as well the lending institutions and the debt collection agencies for “sharing” the government’s position and “demonstrating high social responsibility.”

The PM also noted that the loan waiver will remove borrowers from credit “blacklists.” “The decision will enable hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens to engage in economic and social processes, which will make our economy more stable, and our banking sector healthier,” he said.

“This will release hundreds of thousands of families from heavy burden; we all agree that eradicating poverty is impossible without eradicating excess indebtedness,” he said.

Prime Minister Bakhtadze also underlined that the matter has been on the agenda of his government and of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia since Bidzina Ivanishvili’s return to the helm of the party.