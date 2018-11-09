Watchdog Warns Against Social Spending Announcements During Campaign

Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog, said that announcing “new multi-million social programs” ahead of the second round runoffs of the presidential elections “can clearly be characterized as electorally motivated public spending” and actually equals to the use of administrative resources for election purposes.

In a statement released on November 8, the organization said that the government should develop social policy that “establishes a stable social security system without simply relying on raising social benefits during pre-election periods.”

“In order to ensure a healthy and competitive election environment, such programs should not be initiated in the period leading up to elections, since this gives a major unfair advantage to the ruling party candidate,” the statement reads.

In lead up to the second round runoffs, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze spoke about the planned changes in social policy already twice saying that the government plans to increase spending for social programs.

Georgia held the first round of its last direct presidential elections on October 28. The vote results put the ruling party-backed candidate Salome Zurabishvili neck-to-neck with Grigol Vashadze of the UNM-led opposition coalition. Runoff between the top two contenders has to be held two weeks after the CEC publishes the final vote tally of the first round that is no later than 20 days after the Election Day. This places the latest possible date of the runoff on December 1, 2018.

