External merchandise trade tendencies of Georgia in January-October 2013-2018. Source: Geostat

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in Jan-Oct 2018

13/11/2018 - 11:18 News 16 Views

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first ten months of 2018 increased by 20.5%, compared to the same period of last year, reaching USD 10.3 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the State Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 13.

Geostat also reported that in January-October exports from Georgia increased by 24.5% year-on-year to USD 2.75 billion and imports were up by 19.2% y/y to USD 7.55 billion, with trade gap standing at USD 4.8 billion.

Geostat will release detailed figures of foreign trade for the reporting period next week.

