Two Servicemen Arrested on Charges of Illegal Sale of Ammunition

The Ministry of Defense reported on October 4 that three persons, including two servicemen and one civilian, have been arrested on charges of illegal purchase, storage and sale of ammunition.

Irakli Bazerashvili, a ministry representative, said at a special press briefing today that the servicemen, with the help of the third detainee, were involved in the sale of ლივე cartridges “illegally acquired” from an ammunition storage of the Defense Ministry.

“Large amount of cartridges have been seized from the suspects’ apartments, storage areas and motor vehicles,” the Ministry representative noted.

He also said the suspects were detained in August and were already sent to pre-trial custody. They face imprisonment from nine to thirteen years, according to Bazerashvili.

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian