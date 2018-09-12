FM Linkevicius: Russia is a Super-Problem

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius, who participated in the international conference in Tbilisi on September 11-12, stated yesterday that if the Russian government “will not realize that they are going to[wards] the stalemate situation” that would “be danger to everyone” around.

“I am always saying, Russia is not a superpower, today Russia is a super-problem, and have to address exactly as it is,” Linkevičius said at the session on ‘State of European Security.’ He also added that Europe needs time, energy and resources “to find clues how to address the issue,” but the main attitude would be to stay consistent and not to give up, and “not to do anything at the expense of values, principles and commitments.”

Linkevičius also noted that while heading “back to school” in early September, it is good to talk “not only about [the new] political season, but also about the lessons which were not learnt [from the last year].” He further underscored importance of the Euro-Atlantic unity as “a test case how we are able to understand that we are powerful when we are together.”

Speaking of Georgia’s chances to become the NATO member, Minister Linkevičius said that ten years after the Bucharest Summit, Georgia is “making quite well.” “People are dying, sacrifice [themselves], so this is just not a statement. This is real fate,” Linkevičius said, hailing Georgia as the largest non-NATO troop contributor per capita.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister is among other foreign dignitaries, who attend the forth international conference “World in 2018: Upside Down?” co-hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University and the Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC).

As part of his trip to Tbilisi, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister met with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, discussing Georgia’s progress in implementing the Association Agreement, as well as national, regional and international political issues.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Linkevičius hailed Georgia as the leader among the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, and emphasized importance of further implementation of reforms for Euro-Atlantic integration.

Minister Linkevičius also urged the Georgian government to ensure that October Presidential Elections are held “transparently and democratically, and that the opportunity would be used to strengthen democratic processes and civil society.”