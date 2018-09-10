Georgian, Armenian PMs Agree to Increase Trade Turnover to USD 1 billion

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze is on his first official visit to Yerevan on September 10. Today, he met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, and discussed deepening of bilateral cooperation, including in the fields of trade and economy.

At a joint press briefing after the meeting, Bakhtadze said it is important that new Georgian and Armenian governments got a chance to discuss issues of bilateral agenda, and expressed hope that the two countries’ cooperation would further deepen.

On his part, Pashinyan stressed Tbilisi and Yerevan would like the degree of their economic exchange to correspond to that of their political cooperation, including through increasing the trade turnover to USD 1 billion.

In Yerevan, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan.

This is the Georgian PM’s third official visit since his appointment. The Prime Minister was in Brussels on July 18-20, and in Baku on August 30.

Mamuka Bakhtadze’s trip comes slightly over three months after his Armenian counterpart visited Tbilisi on May 30-31.

Georgia’s trade turnover with Armenia, according to the State Statistics Office Geostat, stood at USD 490 million in 2017, with exports at USD 208.7 million (USD 150.8 million in 2016) and imports at USD 281.3 million (USD 216.9 million in 2016).

