NATO-Georgia Commission Meeting Held in Brussels

On September 5, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili and Deputy Foreign Minister Davit Dondua discussed human rights and security situation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia at the NATO-Georgia Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

At the Commission meeting, NATO allies reaffirmed their support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and condemned Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. They further praised “Georgia’s efforts to pursue peaceful conflict resolution in the context of the Geneva International Discussions.”

Constructive meeting today w/ State Minister @TsikhelashviliK & Deputy Foreign Minister @DavidDondua from 🇬🇪. We discussed the situation in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia & South Ossetia.#NATO continues to support #Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/b0rM4jDhF9 — Rose Gottemoeller (@Gottemoeller) September 5, 2018



At the meeting, State Minister Tsikhelashvili spoke of the situation in the occupied regions, including humanitarian and security challenges. She underscored that Russia “is trying to deepen the gap among the communities on the ground,” and that the death of Archil Tatunashvili while in Tskhinvali custody, is “not an exceptional [case]” but represents “the tragedy” and “the gravest indication of [Russia’s] continuous occupation.”

“[The fact] that we do not have large-scale confrontation … does not mean that the problem is of a lesser significance. That is why the issue of resolving the conflict in Georgia should remain very high on the international agenda, including in our partners’ communication with Russia,” the State Minister told Civil.ge.

NATO-Georgia Commission is a regular forum for political consultations and practical cooperation between the Alliance and Georgia. This meeting coincided with the tenth anniversary of the NATO-Georgia Commission, which first met on September 15, 2008.

