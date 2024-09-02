skip to content
Armenian Defense Minister, Suren Papikyan and Georgian PM, Irakli Kobakhidze. Source: Georgian Government Administration
News

Armenian Defense Minister Visits Georgia

02/09/2024
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has paid an official visit to Georgia and met with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani. According to the Armenian media, the visit was made at the official invitation of the Georgian Defense Minister.

Meeting with the Counterpart

On September 2, the Defense Minister Papikyan was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Georgian Defense Ministry.

According to official reports, during the meeting, the two ministers discussed relations between the countries, with the Georgian side quoting the “importance of regional peace and stability.” The parties also discussed the directions of the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan between the two ministries.

After the meeting, the Armenian Defense Minister paid tribute to the fighters who died in the battles for Georgia’s territorial integrity at the Heroes’ Memorial.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

The Armenian Defense Minister met with Prime Minister Kobakhidze to discuss “friendly relations and cooperation in the defense sphere” between Armenia and Georgia. During the meeting, the parties noted that the Strategic Partnership declaration signed between the two countries provides a sound basis for cooperation “to deepen the partnership” in various directions.

According to the Georgian government’s press release, the discussion also emphasized the “importance of joint efforts to address the global and regional security environment and challenges.”

