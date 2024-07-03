Armenian FM Visits Georgia

On July 3, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, arrived in Georgia on an official visit. He met with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, and his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili. According to the MFA, the Georgian and Armenian foreign ministers held a press conference following the meeting.

Meeting with PM Kobakhidze

According to the Georgian government administration, the meeting focused on the cooperation directions outlined in the joint declaration on the bilateral strategic partnership. The discussion also emphasized the significance of leveraging existing potential to enhance trade and economic relations further.

PM Kobakhidze reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to contribute to a constructive regional dialogue to promote a safe and stable environment. The parties also touched upon cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and education, among other issues.

Meeting with Speaker Papuashvili

According to the Parliament of Georgia, the parties emphasized the strong ties between both governments and legislative bodies. They also stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

“Regional peace issues were also discussed at the meeting. Attention was drawn to the importance of signing the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure peace and prosperity in the region. Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for Georgia’s readiness to promote regional peace,” the Georgian Parliament said.

Meeting with FM Darchiashvili

During the meeting, the Georgian FM, like the Speaker of the Parliament, thanked FM Mirzoyan for Armenia’s support for the UN General Assembly resolution on the right of Georgian IDPs and refugees to return to their homes. According to the Georgian MFA, Minister Darchiashvili said that Georgia and Armenia firmly support and respect each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We talked about current processes in the region, about existing challenges and opportunities. We emphasized the importance of our joint efforts in the process of dealing with these challenges. Georgia firmly supports stability and peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus. We are ready, within the needs of our neighbors and within our capabilities, to continue to contribute to the promotion of constructive dialogue and the provision of stability and peace in the region,” FM Darchiashvili said. He also welcomed the “historic” decision about starting the delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

More to follow…

