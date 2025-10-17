Homes of Gharibashvili, Liluashvili, Partskhaladze Searched

Authorities searched the homes of former Georgian Dream government officials, including ex-Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, ex-State Security Service Head Grigol Liluashvili, and ex-Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze announced on October 17, noting that more details will be revealed later.

According to Gvarakidze, the searches, which follow GD’s wider crackdown on former officials and associates, come “as part of ongoing investigations into various criminal cases in the investigative part of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia, Anti-Corruption and State Security Departments of the State Security Service,” with 22 locations searched on October 17 in a “large-scale operation.”

Gvarakidze said that searches were conducted in apartments and houses, as well as personal searches of Garibashvili, Liluashvili, Partskhaladze, and eight of their associates, resulting in the seizure of “various electronic devices, documents, and large amounts of cash.”

“Active investigative, procedural, and operational-search measures are being carried out in connection with the mentioned cases,” Gvarakidze added, noting that information will be updated in line with the progress of the investigation.

The searches follow a series of arrests, prosecutions, and incidents involving former Georgian Dream government officials and ruling party associates, with persistent rumors of more ex-officials being in hot water. Later arrests include those of former Defense Ministry officials, including ex-Minister Juansher Burchuladze, on corruption charges. Georgian Dream has framed the actions as part of a broader anti-corruption campaign, while critics view them as another step in an intensifying wave of internal retribution.

Partskhaladze, a controversial figure sanctioned by the U.S. and the UK and formerly known as a close associate of ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, has recently resurfaced in a court case over the high-profile contract killing of the brother of Georgian crime boss and so-called thief-in-law Merab Jangveladze.

Recently, opposition-leaning Formula TV reported, citing unnamed sources, that former State Security Service chief Grigol Liluashvili, who was removed from his post in April, had been in contact with the organizers of the October 4 “peaceful revolution” rally that later escalated into tensions.

More to follow…

