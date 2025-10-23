Another Associate of Former SSSG Chief Liluashvili Arrested on Money Laundering Charges

The Prosecutor’s Office said Andria Liluashvili, an associate of former State Security Service chief Grigol Liluashvili, has been arrested on charges of laundering a particularly large amount of money, a day after the Office announced the arrest of another Liluashvili associate, Koba Khundadze. Both arrests come amid a widening investigation targeting former senior officials and their associates. The two face nine to 12 years in prison if convicted.

The Prosecutor’s Office’s Beka Kvitsiani said during an October 23 briefing that authorities are “intensively continuing the investigation into persons who may have had criminal connections with Andria Liluashvili.” The ongoing probe also covers potential breach of Article 339 prima of the Criminal Code, which addresses influence peddling (trading in influence).

“The investigation is also continuing for the purpose of identifying other persons involved in organized criminal activity and conducting appropriate legal procedures,” Kvitsiani concluded.

The arrest is part of a broader investigation launched after authorities searched the homes of former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Grigol Liluashvili, former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, and eight of their associates on October 17, seizing millions of dollars in cash and valuables.

On October 22, the Prosecutor’s Office announced the detention of another associate of Grigol Liluashvili, Koba Khundadze, on similar money-laundering charges. The office said authorities seized USD 1.3 million in cash, stored in 94 envelopes, from Khundadze’s residence.

Late on the same day, the State Security Service said that ex-PM Irakli Garibashvili had been questioned, “fully cooperated with the investigation,” and “admitted to the fact of receiving illicit income throughout the years.” The SSSG official added that the decision on charges and pretrial measures will be announced in the coming days.

The ongoing investigation follows a wave of resignations, prosecutions, and arrests involving former Georgian Dream officials and business allies. While authorities have justified the crackdown as part of anti-corruption efforts, critics have characterized it as an internal purge and an act of personal retribution by Georgian Dream patron and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

