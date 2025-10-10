Ex-UNM Minister Akhalaia Summoned for Questioning Over October 4 Events

The Georgian Interior Ministry summoned Bacho Akhalaia, who served as interior and defense minister under the United National Movement government (2003-2012), for questioning and to provide a voice sample in connection with the October 4 election-related unrest in Tbilisi.

Akhalaia’s wife, Ani Nadareishvili, wrote on social media on October 10 that she was also summoned, but by the State Security Service of Georgia.

The summonses follow the release of an audio recording aired by pro-government broadcaster Imedi TV. The recording, which Imedi said they received via email and whose authenticity the channel said was not verified, purportedly features a conversation between Akhalaia and Paata Burchuladze, organizer of the October 4 election-day rally that later escalated into unrest.

In the recording, Akhalaia allegedly suggests orchestrating unrest, saying the process- “clashes… brawls” -should begin at 6 pm across several areas. “Who dies – someone from us, a police officer – I couldn’t care less,” the voice says. “There will be blood, and believe that nothing will stop that process.” The voice is further heard saying he would “gladly provide arms to kids,” and says they are in contact with someone “from Moscow” who is ready to provide funds.

Akhalaia denied the allegations, calling the audio “a thousand percent fake.” “Not only are the words not mine, the voice isn’t mine either,” he told reporters before appearing for questioning. “I’m so ashamed that I wasn’t involved in anything,” he added.

According to the “Myth Detector,” a fact-checking platform run by the Media Development Foundation (MDF), the audio appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence. MDF analyzed the clip with two AI detection tools, Hiya and Deepfake-O-Meter. “According to Hiya, the audio material is 75% AI-generated, while Deepfake-O-Meter indicated AI traces ranging from 84% to 100%,” the organization said.

Akhalaia has repeatedly come under scrutiny from officials and pro-government media in the weeks leading up to the October 4 events, including in connection with the so-called “Hexogen case,” in which two Ukrainian citizens were detained in September, accused of importing hexogen (RDX), a powerful explosive, into Georgia. Authorities suggested on September 12 that the explosives were intended for use in Georgia and connected the case to alleged plans for October 4, while the detainees reportedly testified that the shipment was bound for Russia. On the same day, the Georgian Public Broadcaster cited SSSG as saying it was also probing Akhalaia’s possible involvement in importing the explosive.

Akhalaia, a controversial figure during the United National Movement’s rule, has been convicted of multiple offenses related to his official duties after Georgian Dream came to power in 2012. He was arrested in 2012 and released in 2022, having been found guilty of abuse of power, organizing torture, and sexual abuse in separate trials.

Tensions flared in downtown Tbilisi on October 4 when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from the organizers of the election-day mass rally. Police repelled and dispersed the crowd and vowed to identify and arrest additional participants. Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response. 46 persons, including five rally organizers, have been detained in connection with the unrest, with the number expected to grow.

