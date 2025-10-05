CEC Results: GD Claims Sweeping Victory in All Municipalities in Partially Boycotted Race

According to preliminary official results from the Central Election Commission, with all 3,061 precincts counted nationwide, Georgian Dream has secured a sweeping victory in both proportional and mayoral races across all 64 municipalities in the October 4 local elections. The elections were partially boycotted by the opposition and had only limited independent observation.

Preliminary CEC results show that Georgian Dream won municipalities with more than 70% of the vote, with its share exceeding 80% and 90% in many constituencies. GD’s mayoral candidates ran unopposed in many constituencies. Nationwide, support for the ruling party stood at 81.68%.

Source: Preliminary results by the Central Election Commission

Official turnout was recorded at 40.93%, lower than in the previous municipal elections. The capital saw the lowest participation, with only 31.08% of eligible voters casting their ballots in Tbilisi, where the official results predictably declared the incumbent Kakha Kaladze as the winner.

The vote took place under a repressive political and legal environment, and as the voting was still ongoing, tens of thousands gathered in downtown Tbilisi in what was possibly the largest rally since the protests started in November-December 2024 in response to Georgian Dream halting EU integration. Later in the day, tensions escalated when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace in response to the organizers’ call. The failed attempt ended in clashes with the police, dispersal of the rally by the riot police, and the eventual arrest of organizers on coup charges.

The Georgian Dream officials argued that they had received more actual votes than in previous local elections and achieved a tally close to that of last year’s disputed parliamentary polls.

Number of actual votes received by Georgian Dream in local elections, according to the CEC

Below are the official results of the proportional and mayoral races in all 64 municipalities:

Tbilisi

Proportional: GD – 70%, Lelo/Strong Georgia – 9.9%, Girchi – 7.7%, Conservatives for Georgia – 4.3%, Gakharia/For Georgia – 3.2%

Mayoral:

(41) Georgian Dream – Kakha Kaladze – 71.6%

(9) Irakli Kupradze (Lelo Strong Georgia/Gakharia For Georgia) – 12.3%

(36) Iago Khvichia (Girchi) – 7.6%

(1) Teimuraz Bokelavadze (Homeland, Language, Faith) – 0.8%

(3) Zurab Makharadze (Conservatives for Georgia) – 4%

(7) Kakha Kukava (Free Georgia) – 1.5%

(8) Otar Chitanava (Alliance of Patriots) – 0.9%

(12) Giorgi Gachechiladze (Greens’ Party) – 0.8%

(11) Giorgi Liluashvili (Georgia) – 0.5%

Sagarejo:

Proportional: GD – 89%, opposition combined: 11%

Mayoral:

(41) Vakhtangi Kakutashvili (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Gurjaani:

Proportional: GD – 90%, opposition combined: 10%

Mayoral:

(41) Giorgi Machavariani (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Signaghi

Proportional: GD – 88%, opposition combined – 12%

Mayoral:

(41) Malkhazi Begiashvili (Georgian Dream) – 92.3%

(9) Nodari Vardiashvili (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 7.7%

Dedoplistskaro:

Proportional: GD – 87.7%, opposition combined – 12.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Nikoloz Janiashvili (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Lagodekhi:

Proportional: GD – 89.2%, opposition combined – 10.8%

Mayoral:

(41) Jondo Mdivnishvili (Georgian Dream) – 96.1%

(9) Vano Zurabashvili (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 3.9%

Kvareli:

Proportional: GD – 86.9%, opposition combined – 13.1%

Mayoral:

(41) Ilia Mzekalashvili (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Telavi:

Proportional: GD – 84.1%, opposition combined – 15.9%

Mayoral:

(41) Vazha Maghradze (Georgian Dream) – 91.6%

(25) Zaza Japaridze (Gakharia For Georgia) – 8.4%

Akhmeta:

Proportional: GD – 83.7%, opposition combined – 16.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Aleksi Pitskhalauri (Georgian Dream) – 90.9%

(25) Mate Tsveraidze (Gakharia For Georgia) – 9.1%

Tianeti:

Proportional: GD – 83.1%, opposition combined – 16.9%

Mayoral:

(41) Levan Tsiklauri (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Rustavi:

Proportional: GD – 74%, opposition combined – 26%

Mayoral:

(41) Nino Latsabidze (Georgian Dream) – 92%

(25) Tamar Kekenadze (Gakharia For Georgia) – 8%

Gardabani:

Proportional: GD – 94.7%, opposition combined – 5.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Daviti Kargareteli (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Marneuli:

Proportional: GD – 90.3%, opposition combined – 9.7%

Mayoral:

(41) Dauri Ismailovi (Georgian Dream) – 91.3%

(9) Asad Alievi (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 7.1%

(5) Ali Badirovi (Our United Georgia) – 1.5%

Bolnisi:

Proportional: GD- 94%, opposition combined – 6%

Mayoral:

(41) Zamuri Chitanava (Georgian Dream) – 96.7%

(9) Asaf Chiragovi (Lelo-Strong Georgia, withdrew for GD) – 3.3%

Dmanisi:

Proportional: GD – 92.7%, opposition combined – 13.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Koba Muradashvili (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Tsalka:

Proportional: GD – 88.5%, opposition combined – 11.5%

Mayoral:

(41) Ilia Sabadze (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Tetritskaro:

Proportional: GD – 87%, opposition combined – 13%

Mayoral:

(41) Mikheil Aptsiauri (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Mtskheta:

Proportional: GD – 84%, opposition combined – 16%

Mayoral:

(41) Gogi Abuashvili (Georgian Dream) – 90.2%

(25) Tamar Lomitashvili (Gakharia For Georgia) – 9.8%

Dusheti:

Proportional: GD – 81.2%, opposition combined – 8.8%

Mayoral:

(41) Kakhaber Chitauri (Georgian Dream) – 89.3%

(25) Lasha Tskhadadze (Gakharia For Georgia) – 10.7%

Kazbegi:

Proportional: GD – 76.7%, opposition combined – 23.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Koba Geladze (Georgian Dream) – 94%

(9) Saba Chkareuli (Lelo Strong Georgia) – 4%

(42) Marekh Chopikashvili (independent) – 2%

Kaspi:

Proportional: GD – 85.1%, opposition combined – 14.9%

Mayoral:

(41) Vakhtang Maisuradze (Georgian Dream) – 92.4%

(25) Tatia Broladze (Gakharia For Georgia) – 7.6%

Gori:

Proportional: GD – 80.8%, opposition combined – 19.2%

Mayoral:

(41) Konstantine Buzaladze (Georgian Dream) – 87.1%

(9) Nikoloz Doliashvili (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 12.9%

Kareli:

Proportional: GD – 84.8%, opposition combined – 15.2%

Mayoral:

(41) Zaza Guliashvili (Georgian Dream) – 92.3%

(7) Zviadi Mekvabidze (Free Georgia) – 7.8%

Khashuri:

Proportional: GD – 77%, opposition combined – 23%

Mayoral:

(41) Paata Chaduneli (Georgian Dream) – 77.5%

(42) Valeri Gelashvili – independent – 22.5%

Borjomi:

Proportional: GD – 84.2%, opposition combined – 15.8%

Mayoral:

(41) Mamuka Gelashvili (Georgian Dream) – 90.4%

(9) Izolda Lomidze (Gakharia For Georgia) – 9.6%

Akhaltsikhe:

Proportional: GD – 88.9%, opposition combined – 11.1%

Mayoral:

(41) Varlam Tsiklauri (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Adigeni:

Proportional: GD – 90.6%, opposition combined – 9.4%

Mayoral:

(41) Gocha Kimadze (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Aspindza:

Proportional: GD – 92%, opposition combined – 8%

Mayoral:

(41) Rostom Magrakvelidze (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Akhalkalaki:

Proportional: GD – 97%, opposition combined – 3%

Mayoral:

(41) Melkon Makarian (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Ninotsminda:

Proportional: GD – 98.3%, opposition combined – 1.7%

Mayoral:

(41) Anivard Mosoian (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Oni:

Proportional: GD – 73.2%, opposition combined – 26.9%

Mayoral:

(41) Davit Lobzhanidze (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Ambrolauri:

Proportional: GD – 81.7%, opposition combined – 18.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Zaza Kevanishvili (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Tsageri:

Proportional: GD – 82.3%, opposition combined – 17.7%

Mayoral:

(41) Chabuki Chabukiani (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Lentekhi:

Proportional: GD – 82.4%, opposition combined – 17.6%

Mayoral:

(41) Giorgi Gazdeliani (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Mestia:

Proportional: GD – 85.4%, opposition combined – 14.6%

Mayoral:

(41) Kapiton Zhorzholiani – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Kharagauli:

Proportional: GD – 83.2%, opposition combined – 16.8%

Mayoral:

(41) Koba Lursmanashvili – (Georgian Dream) – 84.4%

(9) Inga Maghradze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 15.6%

Terjola:

Proportional: GD – 86.5%, opposition combined – 13.5%

Mayoral:

(41) Georgian Dream – Manuchar Robakidze – 94.5%

(25) Suliko Zarnadze – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 5.5%

Sachkhere:

Proportional: GD – 93%, opposition combined – 7%

Mayoral:

(41) Levani Ivanashvili – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Zestaponi:

Proportional: GD – 83.7%, opposition combined – 16.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Vakhtang Ghambashidze – (Georgian Dream) – 89.5%

(25) Kartlos Peranidze – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 6.8%

(11) Gigi Nebieridze – (Georgia) – 3.7%

Baghdati:

Proportional: GD – 85.9%, opposition combined – 14.1%

Mayoral:

(41) Nodar Giorgidze – Georgian Dream – 100%

Vani:

Proportional: GD – 91%, opposition combined – 9%

Mayoral:

(41) Aleksandre Gogorishvili – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Samtredia:

Proportional: GD – 84.1%, opposition combined – 15.9%

Mayoral:

(41) Davit Bakhtadze – (Georgian Dream) – 92,3%

(9) Badri Vashakidze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 7.7%

Khoni:

Proportional: GD – 88.2%, opposition combined – 11.8%

Mayoral:

(41) Lado Jurkhadze – (Georgian Dream) – 94.4%

(9) Gela Bobokhidze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 5.6%

Chiatura:

Proportional: GD – 82.7%, opposition combined – 17.3%

Mayoral:

(41) Givi Modebadze – (Georgian Dream) – 89.6%

(25) Zaza Chumburidze – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 10.4%

Tkibuli:

Proportional: GD – 86.8%, opposition combined – 13.2%

Mayoral:

(41) Davit Kublashvili – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Tskaltubo:

Proportional: GD – 87.3%, opposition combined – 12.7%

Mayoral:

(41) Genadi Balanchivadze (Georgian Dream) – 92.3%

(25) Ketevan Bakaradze – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 7.7%

Kutaisi:

Proportional: GD – 77.4%, opposition combined – 22.6%

Mayoral:

(41) Daviti Eremeishvili – (Georgian Dream) – 85.7%

(25) Paata Zakareishvili – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 8%

(11) Giorgi Amaghlobeli – (Georgia) – 6.3%

Ozurgeti:

Proportional: GD – 86.7%, opposition combined – 13.3%

(41) Paata Kunchulia – (Georgian Dream) – 90.7%

(25) Aleksandre Menabde – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 9.3%

Lanchkhuti:

Proportional: GD – 79.4%, opposition combined – 20.6%

(41) Aleksandre Sarishvili – (Georgian Dream) – 88.4%

(25) Davit Chkhaidze – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 11.6%

Chokhatauri:

Proportional: GD – 81.9%, opposition combined – 18.1%

(41) Mindia Zhgheria (Georgian Dream) – 90.7%

(9) Nugzari Chkhivadze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 9.3%

Abasha:

Proportional: GD – 79.3%, opposition combined – 20.7%

(41) Giga Gabelaia – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Senaki:

Proportional: GD – 80.6%, opposition combined – 19.4%

(41) Vakhtang Gadelia – (Georgian Dream) – 85.1%

(25) Joni Torchinava – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 12.1%

(7) Besiki Tsuleiskiri – (Free Georgia) – 2.7%

Martvili:

Proportional: GD – 80.6%, opposition combined – 19.4%

(41) Giorgi Nachkebia – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Khobi:

Proportional: GD – 83.6%, opposition combined – 16.4%

(41) Davit Bukia – (Georgian Dream) – 88.1%

(9) Iuri Bukia – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 11.9%

Zugdidi:

Proportional: GD – 84.8%, opposition combined – 15.2%

(41) Dato Kodua – (Georgian Dream) – 88.8%

(9) Giorgi Todua – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 9.6%

(11) Ramaz Chachibaia – (Georgia) – 1.4%

Tsalenjikha:

Proportional: GD – 72%, opposition combined – 28%

(41) Guba Sajaia – (Georgian Dream) – 75%

(25) Khvicha Mebonia – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 25%

Chkhorotsku:

Proportional: GD – 79.6%, opposition combined – 20.4%

(41) Jumber Izoria (Georgian Dream) – 86.5%

(25) Malkhaz Gakharia – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 10.9%

(42) Odishar Lagvilava – (Independent) – 2.4%

Poti:

Proportional: GD – 86.4%, opposition combined – 13.6%

(41) Beka Vacharadze – (Georgian Dream) – 100%

Batumi:

Proportional: GD – 76.8%, opposition combined – 23.2%

(41) Giorgi Tsintsadze – (Georgian Dream) – 80.6%

(25) Gocha Gugunava – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 10.3%

(5) Zviad Kvirikadze – (Our United Georgia) – 4.2%

(42) Kakhaber Tsiskaridze – (Independent) – 2.4%

(1) Tamar Mikeladze – (Homeland, Language, Faith) – 2.3%

Keda:

Proportional: GD – 86.7%, opposition combined – 13.3%

(41) Mamuka Turmanidze – (Georgian Dream) – 91.1%

(9) Ramaz Davitadze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 8.9%

Kobuleti:

Proportional: GD – 89.7%, opposition combined – 10.3%

(41) Irakli Tsetskhladze – (Georgian Dream) – 92.3%

(9) Paata Tsivadze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 5.2%

(5) Telmani Meskhidze – (Our United Georgia) – 2.5%

Shuakhevi:

Proportional: GD – 84.6%, opposition combined – 15.4%

(41) Omar Takidze – (Georgian Dream) – 90.3%

(9) Natia Mgeladze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 9.7%

Khelvachauri:

Proportional: GD – 83.5%, opposition combined – 16.5%

(41) Zaza Diasamidze – (Georgian Dream) – 88.3%

(9) Badri Mamuladze – (Lelo-Strong Georgia) – 11.7%

Khulo:

Proportional: GD – 83.6%, opposition combined – 16.4%

(41) Vakhtang Beridze – (Georgian Dream) – 86.5%

(25) Irakli Bolkvadze – (Gakharia For Georgia) – 10%

(14) Zia Saginadze – (People’s State) – 3.4%

