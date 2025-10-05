Sokhumi Detains Georgian National in Gali on ‘Espionage’ Charges

Abkhazia’s de facto security service has arrested a Georgian national, Shalva Khizanishvili, on suspicion of spying for Tbilisi, according to media reports.

Local news agency Apsnypress and RFE/RL’s Russian-language service Ekho Kavkaza reported that Khizanishvili was detained on October 1 in the village of Shashikvara, in Abkhazia’s Gali district. The de facto authorities claimed that during the arrest, they found “three rifles, ammunition, cash, Georgian bank cards,” as well as a “package containing an explosive device” at his residence.

According to the same sources, the de facto security service claimed that Khizanishvili “confirmed his contacts with the Georgian intelligence services” and had filmed “one of the Russian FSB border posts in Abkhazia, for which he received financial compensation.” The reports also said that he was later given “an explosive device in a hidden location, which was subsequently discovered on his property.” A criminal case has been opened against him for “illegal acquisition and possession of weapons” and “espionage.”

Georgia’s State Security Service told Ekho Kavkaza that it had activated the hotline mechanism and was using all available channels while clarifying the details of the incident.

