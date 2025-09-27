Georgia Marks 32 Years Since the Fall of Sokhumi

National flags were lowered to half-mast at government buildings as Georgia commemorates the 32nd anniversary of the fall of Sokhumi on September 27, 1993, which ended the 1992–93 armed conflict in Abkhazia. The date is associated with Tbilisi’s loss of control over the region, the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Georgians, and the ethnic cleansing of the Georgian population.

In a traditional act of remembrance, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, GD Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, along with GD cabinet members and the public, paid tribute to fallen Georgian soldiers at the memorial in Tbilisi’s Heroes’ Square.

“Today we pay tribute to the heroes who died in Abkhazia and remember the tragedy of Abkhazia,” Kobakhidze told reporters at Heroes’ Square. “These were tragic events, but at the same time, this day reminds us of the heroism of many Georgians. It also reminds us of our responsibility to work toward fulfilling the goal for which our heroes sacrificed their lives,” Kobakhidze added, “This is the restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity by peaceful means. This is our responsibility to our heroes.”

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia also issued a commemorative statement, “On the 32nd anniversary of the tragic fall of Sokhumi, we join you in remembering the sacrifice and bravery of those who died in defense of their homeland and of those who lost their homes.” Acting U.S. Ambassador Alan Purcell also paid tribute to the fallen at Heroes’ Square.

This year’s anniversary comes amid anti-government protests that have lasted more than 300 nonconsecutive days. A special march is planned this evening to commemorate the fall of Sokhumi.

Tbilisi dispatched troops to the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia in the summer of 1992 to protect the Abkhazia section of the Russian-Georgian railway.

The government troops were forced to withdraw from the region in September 1993, following the attack on Sokhumi on September 16, 1993, by Abkhaz militants and mercenaries from the Russian Federation. The attack has occurred in violation of the July 27 ceasefire that envisaged the withdrawal of heavy Georgian weaponry from Sokhumi and its surroundings.

September 27 is associated in Georgia with the loss of control over Abkhazia and the ethnic cleansing of Georgians that occurred in that region. Reportedly, more than 12,000 people died during the armed conflict. Around 300,000 remain displaced to this day.

In 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia as an independent state, and the region remains under Russian occupation. The return of internally displaced persons has yet to be secured, and the rights of ethnic Georgians still living in the occupied territories remain a concern.

