FSB detains African national on suspicion of spying for Ukraine

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the detention in Astrakhan of a citizen of a North African country who, according to the special services, collaborated with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The agency stated that the foreign national maintained constant communication with a Ukrainian intelligence officer via Telegram and carried out his assignments. The FSB claims that the detainee provided information about military facilities and critical infrastructure in Astrakhan to be used by foreign intelligence services. A criminal case has been opened against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), and he has been remanded to pretrial detention (TASS).

Intended effect: The material reinforces the narrative that Ukraine is actively using foreign agents to conduct intelligence activities in Russia, even in regions far from the conflict zone. This should make the audience feel threatened, emphasize the FSB’s role as the country’s defender, and portray Ukraine as a state that acts through international espionage networks.

RIA Novosti: Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and silence of international community

In her article on RIA Novosti, Russian journalist Viktoria Nikiforova highlights the disparity in the attention given to Israeli victims versus the faceless statistics of Palestinian deaths. She argues that Israeli hostages are known by name and face to the whole world, while tens of thousands of Palestinians are merely numbers in reports. The author claims that such asymmetry is perceived as a deprivation of the Palestinians’ right to life and memory. Nikiforova emphasizes that arguments alleging that Hamas militants use civilians as human shields do not justify the mass killing of women and children, which is expressly prohibited by the laws of war. She sharply criticizes Western leaders and UN agencies for their indifference and fear of being accused of anti-Semitism, which paralyzes their ability to call what is happening genocide. Nikiforova notes that only street pressure and protests in Europe forced some politicians to discuss sanctions against Israel. The author pays particular attention to the conclusions of the UN international commission, which recognized Israel’s actions as genocide, and to its head, Navi Pillay, who is free from a “guilt complex” toward Israel and is capable of objectively assessing the situation (ria.ru).

Intended effect: Emphasizing moral assessments and exposing double standards reinforces the perception of Israel as an unpunished aggressor and the West as a hypocritical patron. This strengthens anti-Western sentiments and generates emotional support for Palestine in the international conflict.

Tokayev warns of high risk of nuclear conflict

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 8th Congress of Leaders of World Religions in Astana that experts currently assess the risk of nuclear conflict as the highest it has been in decades, according to Gazeta.ru. He noted that instead of a policy of détente and constructive initiatives, confrontational sentiments and geopolitical rifts are intensifying in the world. Tokayev stressed that diplomacy should play a key role in this situation, as it can overcome mutual alienation and increase trust between countries. He expressed hope that religious leaders would help prevent “the world from sliding into the abyss of chaos” (Gazeta.ru).

Intended effect: The material creates a sense of global instability and the threat of nuclear catastrophe, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and international mediation. This perception reinforces Kazakhstan’s image as a responsible global player and creates a sense of anxiety and a need for solutions through dialogue among the audience.