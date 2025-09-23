We are on our way to becoming fully reader-funded. You can now SUBSCRIBE or DONATE to Civil.ge

Irakli Beraia/Source: Parliament of Georgia
Irakli Beraia Appointed Head of Georgia’s Mission to NATO

23/09/2025
Irakli Beraia has been appointed Georgia’s head of mission to NATO, the Foreign Ministry announced on September 23. He succeeds Viktor Dolidze.

Beraia most recently served as first deputy to Anri Okhanashvili at the State Security Service of Georgia. Prior to that, he headed Georgia’s Intelligence Service in 2024.

From 2016 to 2024, Irakli Beraia was a Georgian Dream MP. In Parliament, he chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee (2019–2020) and the Defense and Security Committee (2020–2024), and from 2021 to 2024 he led the Georgian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

