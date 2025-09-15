Medvedev threatens NATO with war if Russian UAVs are shot down over Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, stated that establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and allowing NATO countries to shoot down Russian drones would constitute the alliance’s direct involvement in a war with Russia. In a post on his Telegram channel, Medvedev called such proposals “a provocative idea from Kyiv and other idiots” and stressed that NATO’s actions would lead to a military conflict with Moscow. He noted that Russia would view the destruction of its UAVs as an act of aggression equivalent to the alliance entering into hostilities (TASS).

Intended effect: Such statements heighten the atmosphere of threat and aim to intimidate Western countries to prevent discussion of a possible no-fly zone or increased aid to Ukraine. Russian propaganda shows a readiness to escalate tensions to deter NATO from taking steps that could weaken Moscow’s position on the front lines.

Prosecution seeks up to 14 years in prison for Pussy Riot members for “fake news” about Russian army

In Moscow’s Basmanny Court, the prosecutor demanded that members of the Pussy Riot group be sentenced in absentia to prison terms ranging from nine to 14 years on charges of disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces, TASS reports. The prosecutor sought 14 years for Maria Alekhina, 13 years for Taso Pletner, and nine years for Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot, and Alina Petrova, each. In addition, the prosecution requested that their right to administer websites be restricted for a period of 4 to 5 years. According to the investigation, the activists published materials containing “false information” about the use of the Russian army, including in a 2022 video clip and during a protest at a Munich museum in 2024. The defendants have been placed on an international wanted list and are being held in custody in absentia (TASS).

Intended effect: The material demonstrates the severity of the Russian judicial system towards opposition figures and emphasizes that publicly criticizing the army is considered a criminal offense. This propaganda aims to intimidate potential critics of the authorities and reinforce the image of Pussy Riot as “enemies of the state” acting in the interests of the West.

NATO launches Eastern Guardian mission after drone incident in Poland

Russian journalist and political commentator Viktoria Nikiforova writes in her article on RIA Novosti that NATO decided to launch the Eastern Guardian mission to support Poland after unknown drones appeared in its airspace. The exercises involve military personnel from Denmark, France, Great Britain, Germany, and Poland, with aircraft and ships being deployed along the eastern flank of the alliance, from Warsaw to the Arctic. While the official goal of the mission is to protect against enemy UAVs, Nikiforova suggests that it may be a provocation intended to gather forces against Russia. She states that the Russian Ministry of Defense offered Warsaw to discuss the technical characteristics of the drones to exclude their launch from Russian territory, but has not yet received a response. Nikiforova emphasizes that the mission establishes a permanent NATO presence on Russia’s borders, which could be used to pressure Moscow, while testing the U.S.’s readiness to invoke Article 5 of the alliance’s charter (ria.ru).

The material aims to demonstrate NATO’s “arrogance” and reinforce the perception of a threat at Russia’s borders. The propaganda portrays the alliance as a provocateur deliberately pulling forces toward Russia’s borders, while emphasizing the Russian Federation’s readiness to respond in order to show its domestic audience that it is in control of the situation and that the country is safe.

Reports of Turkey selling or returning Russian S-400 air defense systems denied

A RIA Novosti source in Turkey has denied reports that the country may sell or return the S-400 Triumph air defense systems it purchased from Russia. Turkish newspaper columnist Murat Gürgen had written that Turkey was allegedly considering returning or selling the systems to another country. The Turkish source told RIA Novosti: “Where did you get these reports? There is no such situation” (ria.ru).

The Russian outlet is seeking to demonstrate the stability of relations with Turkey in the field of military technology and to dispel rumors of a possible conflict of interest or tension. It strengthens Russia’s reputation as a reliable partner in military-technical cooperation.