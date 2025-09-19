Police Release Young Man Who Pulled Gun on Protesters

Davit Grdzelidze, a young man who was detained for pulling a gun on protesters in Tbilisi on September 15, has been released, the Interior Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on September 19.

Police explained the release of the man, who authorities say was born in 2009, by stating that the gun in question was not a firearm, while the lawyer of one of the protesters who helped disarm the gunman noted that the detainee was released without charges.

“The weapon he had, according to the expertise, turned out not to be a firearm, and on this basis, he was released,” the Ministry said without providing further details.

The incident unfolded late on September 15 on Besiki Street, adjacent to Rustaveli Avenue, when tensions flared between protesters and a group of young men who, according to protesters, followed the daily protest march from Public Broadcaster’s office to the parliament. Protesters said the group hurled insults that escalated into a physical confrontation, during which one of the young men pulled out what appeared to be a pistol. Protesters subdued the man, disarmed him, and handed both him and the weapon over to the police.

Rugby player and activist Levan Jobava, who helped subdue the armed man, was subsequently questioned by authorities. Jobava told TV Pirveli that during questioning before a magistrate judge, he was treated as if he were the perpetrator.

“During yesterday’s interrogation, somehow, the questioning was conducted and focused on details as if I were the perpetrator, as if I were the one provoking the crime,” Jobava said. He also alleged that police initially tried to make it appear the weapon belonged to him.

Jobava’s lawyer, Mariam Jikia, wrote on Facebook that she expects the original investigation under Article 236 (illegal weapon possession) to be terminated, but a separate investigation into ‘violence’ related to the incident is also underway. She clarified that no one has been charged in either investigation.

The release comes amid growing concerns that pro-ruling party thugs enjoy impunity, while protesters face harsher prosecutions. Earlier, police released without charges two men who were filmed attacking protesters during the September 8 violence near Georgian Dream’s campaign office on Tbilisi’s Melikishvili Avenue. Police claimed victims refused to cooperate, an assertion the victims disputed.

