Three Arrested in Melikishvili Avenue Probes, Including One for Damaging Kaladze Banner

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said on September 10 that three people were arrested as part of the investigation into the September 8–9 events near Georgian Dream’s campaign office on Tbilisi’s Melikishvili Avenue, including two for attacks on protesters and one for damaging the campaign banner of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

According to the Ministry, two of them were arrested under the group violence charges. Z.M., identified by the media as Zaza Mamaladze, allegedly struck a woman in the face. Person identified by police by the initials I.B. (identified also by media as Irakli Buachidze), reportedly hit a protester with a baton and was telling the police, “I am on your side.”

Another detainee is a protester. The media identified her as Megi Diasamidze, born in 2002, and the police said she was arrested for damaging the campaign poster of Kaladze, based on Georgian Dream’s complaint. Police opened an investigation after activists defaced Kaladze’s posters on September 9, when more citizens gathered to protest following the previous day’s attacks. One poster was splashed with yogurt, while others had text erased and replaced with the words “Russian Dream.”

The first two detainees are being investigated over group violence under Article 126, facing a fine, 180 to 240 hours of community service, or up to two years in prison. In the third case, Article 187 of the Criminal Code on damage or destruction of property provides for a fine, 100 to 180 hours of community service, up to one year of corrective labor, six months to two years of house arrest, or one to five years in prison.

The Interior Ministry is also investigating the September 8 attacks on Melikishvili Avenue under another criminal article on “violence or threat of violence … during canvassing or an election campaign.” This probe was launched after a Georgian Dream appeal, as ruling party members accused the protesters of provocation.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on all persons connected to the incidents to cooperate with the investigation and to appear at the relevant unit of the ministry upon summons,” MIA said.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs continues intensive investigative actions to identify other individuals involved in the criminal acts and bring them to justice,” the statement added. “Each violation of the law will be met with an appropriate legal response by law enforcement.”

Melikishvili Avenue in central Tbilisi has become another hotspot of ongoing Georgian protests since Georgian Dream opened a campaign office for Mayor Kakha Kaladze last week. The avenue saw tensions on September 8, when mobilized groups of alleged ruling party supporters attacked protesters. Since then, for a third day, large numbers of protesters have gathered outside the office before marching toward Rustaveli Avenue near Parliament, the main protest site. No further attacks like those of September 8 were reported yesterday or today.

On September 10, the media reported technicians installing additional surveillance cameras near Kaladze’s office.