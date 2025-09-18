Rustavi 2 Suspends Coverage of Gakharia’s Party, Demands Apology From Member

Bakur Bakuradze, director of the pro–Georgian Dream TV channel Rustavi 2, said on September 18 the channel will stop airing coverage of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party unless its member Ana Buchukuri apologizes for what he called her “insulting statement” against journalist and anchor Nino Shubladze.

In her Facebook post earlier the day, Buchukuri accused Shubladze, who heads Rustavi 2’s newsroom, of being a “servant” to both the former government of Mikheil Saakashvili when it was in power and the current Georgian Dream party, writing, “Tomorrow, you will serve whoever will pay you more. This is not journalism.”

“Until this politician issues a public apology for her insulting statement, the channel refuses to cover any activity of Gakharia’s political party,” Rustavi 2’s head Bakuradze said in response. “Also, they will no longer be given airtime on our channel’s political programs.” He added that insults against journalists by “aggressive politicians” have become “systematic” and would not be tolerated.

The ban comes less than a month before the October 4 local elections, in which Gakharia’s party, in coalition with Lelo/Strong Georgia, is participating, while other major opposition parties are boycotting the polls. Rustavi 2 is one of the pro–Georgian Dream channels. Its GD-favored coverage has intensified since Bakur Bakuradze was appointed director in June. Before joining Rustavi 2, Bakuradze was closely linked to the ruling party, organizing GD concerts and festive events.

This post is also available in: ქართული