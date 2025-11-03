Former Rustavi 2 Head to Serve as Georgia’s Ambassador to Qatar

Varlam (Vako) Avaliani, former head of the pro-government Rustavi 2 TV channel, will serve as Georgia’s ambassador to Qatar, according to Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s October 29 decree. He is expected to assume his post on November 10, following formal approval by GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Avaliani led Rustavi 2 since 2021, after departing from another ruling party-aligned outlet, Maestro TV. In July 2025, he was replaced by Bakur Bakuradze, a figure closely associated with the ruling party and known for organizing GD-sponsored events.

From 2012 to 2014, Avaliani served as an adviser to then–Defense Minister Irakli Alasania and later became Deputy Defense Minister under Mindia Janelidze in February 2014.

Rustavi 2 underwent a major shift in 2019 when businessman Kibar Khalvashi took over the station following a lengthy legal battle that started in 2015. The takeover led to the removal of director Nika Gvaramia, his replacement by Khalvashi’s lawyer Paata Salia, and a wave of journalist resignations and dismissals.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული