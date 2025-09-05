Eurobarometer Survey: 46% in EU Back Georgia’s Membership, 43% Against

46% of the European Union’s population would support Georgia’s accession to the EU once it meets all membership conditions, while 43% would be against, according to the Eurobarometer survey fielded in February and March and released in September.

According to the survey, 10% of respondents strongly and 36% fairly favored Georgia’s membership, whereas 27% fairly and 16% strongly opposed the country joining the bloc. 11% of those surveyed said they did not know.

“A national analysis illustrates that in 17 Member States at least 50% of respondents are in favour of Georgia joining the EU,” notes the report by Eurobarometer, a pollster operating under the European Commission and offering regular cross-country public opinion surveys.

Responses across the EU to the question of whether they’d support Georgia joining the bloc, given that it has met all of the membership conditions. Source: Eurobarometer

Support for Georgia’s membership is highest in Sweden, where 71% back the move. Opposition runs strongest in Austria, with 64% of respondents resisting Georgia’s membership.

According to the poll, Georgia is behind many other EU candidate/potential candidate countries in overall preference. Ukraine tops the list with 52% support across the EU, followed by Montenegro at 51% support. Serbia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia each receive 47-48% support, while Albania secures 45%, and Kosovo – 43%.

Source: Eurobarometer

The survey highlights that “Georgia, Kosovo, and Türkiye are not selected as the most favoured potential new EU members by respondents in any of the 27 Member States.”

Different EU Poll Finds 74% of Georgians Would Vote for EU Membership

Another survey conducted in May 2025 by the EU Regional Communication Programme for the Eastern Neighbourhood (EU NEIGHBOURS east) and released in August found that nearly three-quarters of Georgians – 74% – would vote for European Union membership if a referendum were held this week. Only 5% said they would vote against it. The survey also showed that 80% of respondents believe EU membership would bring more advantages than disadvantages to the country.

As for the attitudes towards the EU in Georgia, 48% said they felt “neutral” towards the EU, while 27% reported a “fairly positive” attitude and 16% “very positive”. 4% of those surveyed had registered “fairly negative” attitude, and 3% – “very negative.”

As for when Georgia might join the EU, 29% of respondents believed it would happen within the next five years. Another 26% thought membership would come within five to 15 years, while 24% said they did not know. Ten percent suggested it would take more than 15 years but believed it would eventually happen, while 11% said they do not think Georgia will ever join the bloc.

A separate survey by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC), published on September 3, shows overwhelming domestic support for EU membership, with 78% of Georgians backing accession – 58% completely in favor and another 20% more supportive than opposed.

Georgia applied for EU membership together with Moldova and Ukraine in 2022, shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country was granted EU membership candidate status in December 2023, following a delay with Georgia’s democratic problems. Unlike co-applicants, Georgia failed to move to the next stage, which would be the opening of accession talks with the bloc.

On November 28, Georgian Dream announced it would halt the EU accession process until 2028, sparking months of protests that authorities met with force and repression. With human rights and democratic concerns still unresolved, the country now also risks losing the visa-free travel Georgians have enjoyed with the bloc since 2017.

