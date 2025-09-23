Georgian FM Not Invited to EU Ministerial in Luxembourg

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili was not invited to the European Union foreign affairs ministerial set for October 20 in Luxembourg, where foreign ministers from other Black Sea countries will be present, according to several sources.

Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for RFE/RL, first reported the news on X, saying that foreign ministers from Central Asian states and Black Sea countries were invited, adding, “No invite for the Georgian foreign minister, however, as they will be represented at the ambassadorial level.” A source close to the matter also confirmed to Civil.ge that Botchorishvili was not invited.

Following the disputed October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections, Georgia’s foreign policy shift away from the EU, and ongoing state repression, EU-Georgia relations have reached a low point, lacking high-level engagement. Georgia was also excluded from the informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen earlier in September and from the EU’s informal “Gymnich” gathering in Warsaw in May.

However, Civil.ge has learned from a source that Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has been invited to the European Political Community meeting on October 2 in Denmark.

