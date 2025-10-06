International Reactions to October 4 Elections

Georgia held local elections on October 4, with the ruling Georgian Dream party securing a sweeping victory in both the proportional and mayoral races across all 64 municipalities, according to the official results from the Central Election Commission.

The vote, which saw a lower turnout of about 41%, took place amid a repressive political and legal climate. Part of the mainstream opposition boycotted the elections, while credible observation was limited. The day also saw a large rally in Tbilisi that drew tens of thousands and later escalated when a group of protesters tried to storm the presidential palace at the organizers’ call. Riot police dispersed the crowd after clashes, and authorities later arrested the organizers on coup-related charges.

Below are the initial international reactions to the October 4 vote, as Georgian Dream remains largely isolated from the country’s traditional partners/

EU’s Kaja Kallas, Marta Kos: “Months of raids on independent media, the passing of laws targeting civil society, the jailing of opponents and activists or amendments to the electoral code favouring the ruling party, drastically reduced the possibility of having competitive elections. A large part of the opposition boycotted these elections, and the turnout was relatively low.

In addition, the refusal by the Georgian authorities to invite international monitors in due time, in particular OSCE/ODIHR, undermined the transparency of the electoral process and prevented credible international monitoring. Domestic organisations also refrained from observing due to the repressive environment.

…We urge calm and restraint in the post-election period and call on the authorities to uphold citizens’ rights to freedom of assembly and expression. A constructive and inclusive dialogue involving all political actors and civil society is essential, and we call on every side to refrain from violence.

Finally, the European Union firmly rejects and condemns the disinformation regarding the EU’s role in Georgia and denounces the personal attacks against the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia.”

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: “Georgian Dream failed to ensure that yesterday’s local elections meet international standards & that they are recognized as free and fair. Lithuania strongly condemns provocations and violence used against Georgians demanding democracy, rule of law, and a European future of Georgia. We will continue supporting the Georgian struggle. Democracy will win against autocracy. Freedom will prevail against the repression.”

Norwegian Foreign Ministry: “A sad day for democracy in Georgia. OSCE/ODIHR unable to observe local elections, recommendations unaddressed. Regrettable use of violence. Repressive laws and jailing opposition leaders further undermine trust in Georgia’s elections.

Maria Stenergard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden: “Sweden reaffirms the right of all Georgians to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in light of the October 4 local elections. Together with Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos, we firmly reject and condemn the disinformation regarding the EU’s role in Georgia.”

Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland: “Finland joins the EU in calling for calm and restraint, as well as for a constructive and inclusive dialogue in the post-election period in Georgia. The authorities must uphold citizens’ rights to freedom of assembly and expression. I regret that the Georgian authorities did not extend a timely invitation to ODIHR to observe the elections. I look forward to today’s discussions with ODIHR in Warsaw on how we can strengthen the integrity of elections and democracy across OSCE participating States.”

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament: “The silence of European leaders only fuels Russia’s aggression. Twenty-four hours after Russia’s latest successful offensive on Georgia’s domestic political front, we hear a deafening silence from the highest levels of the European Union. Just a week ago, Moldova managed to resist an attack, but Russia won’t stop there. The suffocation of Georgia’s pro-European people in the face of Europe’s silence is shameful — and shows that we seemingly lack both the strength and the will to stand up to Russia’s advancing imperialism. It is high time for Europe to present a clear VISION: We will stop the Russian empire, we will liberate the nations that want to be free and part of Europe’s success story — and in doing so, we will give Europe as a whole the hope to shape the future of the world.”

Latvian MFA: “Elections in which opposition leaders have been detained, independent media and civil society have been persecuted, and no OSCE/ODIHR international observation ensured can neither be called free nor democratic. Georgian authorities have to free all those arbitrarily detained. We call for calm and restraint and urge Georgian Dream to pursue inclusive dialogue with the citizens of Georgia.”

More to follow…

