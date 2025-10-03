Two Young Activists Attacked, Injured in Tbilisi

Two people, United National Movement member Igor Narmania and an underage activist, were attacked and injured by a group in Tbilisi on the evening of October 3, on the eve of Georgia’s municipal elections and a planned parallel mass protest rally.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said “one person involved in the incident has been identified and transferred to police for questioning,” but didn’t reveal further details.

Videos and photos from the scene show the two activists with their heads covered in blood after a tense physical confrontation. According to fellow activist Beka Papashvili, a group of students had gathered at Tbilisi’s Europe Square to announce their plans for the October 4 rally when they were assaulted by a violent group. Both of the injured have reportedly been hospitalized. Activists on the scene have reported that injuries were inflicted with metal objects.

The incident comes amid rising tensions ahead of the October 4 municipal elections and a parallel mass rally set for 4 p.m. outside parliament, where organizers have called to “peacefully overthrow” the Georgian Dream government. It also follows a series of what critics fear is unpunished violence by pro-ruling party thugs.

