City Court Gives Prison Sentences to Three Protesters Against Agents’ Law

On January 20, 2025, the Tbilisi City Court handed down prison sentences to several individuals involved in the May 2024 protests against Georgia’s controversial Foreign Agents’ Law. Omar Okribelashvili and Saba Meparishvili will have to serve 10 months in prison, while Pridon Bubuteishvili was sentenced to five years.

Tbilisi City Court judge Natia Gudadze, found Omar Okribelashvili and Saba Meparishvili guilty on charges of damaging the iron protective barrier at the entrance to the Parliament on May 14, during the protests against the Foreign Agents’ law. They were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, which was reduced to 10 months following a plea bargain and an amnesty. Okribelashvili and Meparishvili were charged under Article 187 of the Georgian Criminal Code with participating with a group in causing damage to property. The damage was allegedly caused to a 400 GEL (around USD 140) fence near the Georgian parliament building.

In a separate ruling, Tbilisi City Court Judge Zviad Sharadze has found 20-year-old Pridon Bubuteishvili guilty and sentenced to five years in prison. Bubuteishvili, who was 19 at the time, was arrested during May 9, 2024 protest rally for allegedly causing GEL 500 [around USD 180] worth of damage to the iron decoration piece on the gate of the Parliament building and throwing a stone at a firefighter, injuring his shoulder.

Bubuteishvili faced charges under two articles of the Georgian Criminal Code: Article 187, part 1, which pertains to the damage or destruction of another person’s property causing significant damage (punishable by one to five years in prison), and Article 353, prima, which addresses assault on a police officer, government official, or public institution.

In the months following the May 2024 protests against the adoption of Foreign Agent’s law, the government quickly and quietly adopted an amendment to the Criminal Code of Georgia, adding a provision to Article 187 (Damage to Property) that makes anyone accused of collectively damaging property liable to imprisonment without any alternative penalty. The watchdog said it had been rushed through without proper consultation and could lead to disproportionately harsh punishments for participants in rallies and demonstrations.

In a statement issued on November 21, 2024, the SJC argued that the cases of Okribelashvili and Mepharishvili demonstrate “the political instrumentalization of the judiciary” and the “unjust exemplary punishment of political activists.” It stated: “The regime is trying to maintain its legitimacy and solve the political crisis in society by using disproportionate and unfair criminal legislation.”

