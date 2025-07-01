UK Summons Georgian Diplomat, Protests GD’s Crackdown on Criticts

The British Foreign Office summoned the Georgian chargé d’affaires on June 30 to protest what it called the Georgian Dream government’s crackdown on civil society, independent media, and political opposition, warning of potential further action if democratic standards are not upheld.

George Saganelidze is currently serving as chargé d’affaires, according to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, “a senior official made clear the UK’s firm position to their country’s increasingly harmful trajectory and strongly objected to false claims and public attacks launched by Georgian Dream against the UK and international partners,” the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

“The imprisonment of prominent opposition leaders is the latest attempt by the Georgian government to crack down on freedoms and stifle dissent,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said. “The detention of election rivals is incompatible with any remaining Euro-Atlantic aspirations held by Georgian Dream as well as their own constitutional commitments,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further warned that the British government “will not hesitate to consider further action should Georgia not return to respecting and upholding democracy, freedoms, and human rights.”

Six opposition leaders in Georgia have recently been sentenced to months in prison over their refusal to appear before an investigative commission in the Georgian Dream-led parliament, which they do not recognize as legitimate.

Since December 2024, the United Kingdom has sanctioned senior Interior Ministry officials — including now-former GD Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri — amid violent crackdowns on protests; senior judges over “serious corruption” allegations; and other high-level officials, including Prosecutor General Giorgi Gabitashvili, who also recently left his post.

The report of summoning the Georgian chargé d’affaires comes days after the meeting between Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili and Gareth Ward, UK Ambassador to Georgia. Georgian MFA reported that during the meeting, Bochorishvili brought up recent statements and actions by the British executive and legislative branches, including sanctions, which she pointed out “cast a shadow over the strategic partnership and friendship” between the two countries.

