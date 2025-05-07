New CEO of Georgian Railway Appointed

The supervisory board of Georgian Railway, the state-owned railway monopoly, has appointed Lasha Abashidze as its new chief executive officer, replacing Davit Peradze.

Abashidze previously served as vice mayor of Tbilisi under Mayor Davit Narmania in 2015 and was chief of staff in the administration of former President Giorgi Margvelashvili until stepping down in June 2014.

Peradze had led Georgian Railway since December 2017. His tenure drew scrutiny over allegations of nepotism, including the appointment of his close friend, Mamuka Merkviladze as deputy director and later director of GR Logistics & Terminals between 2017 and 2018. Local anti-corruption watchdogs and media representatives have called on the government to investigate this nepotism case for years, to no avail.

Peradze was also known for his close ties to honorary chair of Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili. Between 2007 and 2011, Peradze held several roles in Ivanishvili’s Cartu Group. He later served as director of Mtkvari HES Ltd., a hydro-energy project backed by Ivanishvili’s Co-Investment Fund, from 2014 to 2017.

Also Read: