UN Resident Coordinator, Agencies Meet With Georgian Dream Leadership

United Nations Resident Coordinator Didier Trebucq, together with representatives of OHCHR, UNDP, UNFPA and UN Women, met on March 27 with the Speaker of the Georgian Dream Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, and GD Deputy Speaker Nino Tsilosani. The UN Office in Georgia press release said “discussions focused on strengthening cooperation under the new Cooperation Framework to support sustainable development and promote the rights of women and children, with the aim of fostering greater prosperity for the Georgian people.”

The UN Country Team in Georgia reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders “to promote a more equitable and inclusive society.”

“Valuable conversation with Didier Trebucq, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Georgia and representatives of several UN institutions. I talked about the priorities of Georgian parliament , ongoing & planned legislative work. As an active & committed member of the UN, we appreciate longstanding fruitful cooperation & look forward to further collaboration for ensuring the prosperity of Georgian people,” wrote GD Speaker on social media following the meeting.

In its April 9, 2024, statement UN Office in Georgia had expressed “profound concern” over the ruling Georgian Dream party’s reintroduction of the foreign agents law and “regret” over the abolition of mandatory gender quotas in party electoral lists. Citing Georgia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council, the UN urged the government to withdraw the draft law and called for “broad, inclusive, and meaningful consultations” with civil society and other stakeholders.

