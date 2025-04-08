GD to Prohibit Political Parties from Receiving Foreign Support for Events

The Georgian Dream moves to prohibit political parties from receiving in-kind foreign support for holding lectures, seminars, and other public events. The changes to the country’s Law on Political Associations of Citizens will be fast-tracked in the one-party parliament and come into force immediately after the GD-elected president Mikheil Kavelashvili signs them.

The current law prohibits political parties from receiving foreign funding, but makes exceptions for in-kind contributions from international organizations and legal entities that promote the “institutional development” of parties, and don’t involve support for specific parties per se. The GD-proposed amendments would eliminate these exceptions.

In parallel, GD has also introduced amendments to the country’s Law on Grants, which will require international donors to obtain the consent of the GD government before awarding grants to local organizations.

