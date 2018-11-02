President Appoints Eight New Ambassadors

Georgia will have new ambassadors to eight countries – Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Slovenia.

Tamuna Liluashvili will be Georgia’s new ambassador to Bulgaria. Previously, she served as the executive director of the Georgian National Investment Agency.

Archil Kalandia, who until recently was the senior counselor at the Georgian Embassy to the People’s Republic of China, was promoted to the ambassadorial position.

Mariam Rakviashvili, who served as the deputy State Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration before its merger into the Foreign Ministry, will represent the country to the Czech Republic.

Vakhtang Jaoshvili will be the ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC). Until recently he served as the director of the MFA’s Department of Middle East and Africa.

Zaal Goksadze, who was the ambassador to the Czech Republic in 2013-2018, was appointed as the ambassador to Hungary.

Konstantine Surguladze, who until recently was the ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will represent Georgia to Italy and to the United Nations offices in Rome.

Former Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Sharvashidze was appointed as the ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Georgia’s ambassador to Turkey since 2013, Irakli Koplatadze, will now represent the country to Slovenia.

President Giorgi Margvelashvili signed the respective decrees on November 2.