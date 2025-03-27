Tbilisi Court Orders Review of Belarusian Asylum Seeker’s Case

Belarusian human rights defender Raman Kiślak has had a limited success in his legal case regarding his asylum application in Georgia, as a Tbilisi city court ordered that the administrative act issued by the Migration Department of the Interior Ministry be declared invalid, according to Belarusian news outlet Pozirk. Kiślak’s lawyer confirmed to Civil.ge that the claim was partially satisfied and the court ordered the migration department to reconsider the case, although this is subject to appeal.

Earlier, Georgia’s migration department argued that the judge should deny Kiślak’s application, citing an undisclosed threat to national security.

Kiślak, who faces charges of terrorism, treason, and conspiracy to seize power in Belarus, said the ruling marks a rare success for Belarusians seeking refuge in Georgia.

“This is the first case for Belarusians in Georgia where an appeal against the denial of asylum was at least partially satisfied,” Pozirk quotes Kiślak.

Tbilisi City Court several times postponed the consideration of his appeal against the denial of asylum in Georgia.

During the proceedings, discussions focused on the possible threat of the death penalty if he were deported to Belarus, he said. Belarusian law enforcement officials have charged him with “an act of terrorism,” “high treason,” and “conspiracy to seize power” in connection with his human rights activities. The three criminal articles carry the maximum penalty of death.

Human Rights House Foundation criticized the Belorussian authorities for the persecution and forced disappearance of Raman Kiślak in 2020.

According to Pozirk Georgia has not granted asylum to a single Belarusian from 2019 to 2024, citing data from the Belarussian Interior Ministry.

In a similar case, on September 18, 2024, the Migration Department denied asylum to Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov, editor-in-chief of Azel.tv.

