CoE’s 2024 Report on Implementation of ECtHR Judgments by Georgia

The Council of Europe’s latest report on the execution of ECtHR judgments reveals that in 2024, the Committee of Ministers, responsible for overseeing the execution of court rulings, received 13 new cases against Georgia for supervision – a slight decrease from 15 in 2023 but higher than the 10 cases in 2022. By the end of the year, 73 cases remained under the Committee’s supervision, including eight leading cases classified under enhanced procedure. While 18 cases were closed, full payment of just satisfaction was confirmed in nine cases, though delays remained in three others.

The report indicates that since Georgia ratified the European Convention on Human Rights, 191 cases have been brought before the Committee of Ministers, including 78 leading and 113 repetitive cases.

Pending Cases

As of December 31, 2024, 73 cases (compared to 78 in 2023 and 68 in 2022), were pending before the Committee of Ministers. Among these cases, 27 were classified as leading cases, while 46 were repetitive.

The report notes that out of 73 cases, “eight were leading cases classified under enhanced procedure.” This number increased from seven in 2023 and six in 2022. Additionally, 19 leading cases were being processed under the standard procedure, with nine of them pending for more than five years.

Actions Plans/Reports

The report highlights that in 2024, the Georgian authorities submitted three action plans, 11 action reports, and one communication. Updates were still awaited in three cases where feedback had been provided before the start of the year.

Just Satisfaction

Regarding just satisfaction, full payment was registered in nine cases in 2024. However, confirmation of payment and/or default interest was still pending in three cases where the payment deadline, indicated in the Court’s judgment had passed more than six months ago.

Closures in 2024

The Committee of Ministers closed 18 cases against Georgia in 2024, including four leading cases under standard supervision. One of the closed leading cases concerned a “violation of the right to life on account of the State’s failure to protect an individual from medical negligence.” The case was closed following amendments to regulatory frameworks, strengthened oversight of medical facilities, and legislative changes enabling the reopening of administrative judicial proceedings.

“In addition, 14 repetitive cases were closed because no further individual measures were necessary or possible,” the report read.

Main Examined Issues by the Committee of Ministers

The annual report says that throughout 2024, the Committee of Ministers examined and adopted decisions on five leading cases “under enhanced procedure”:

The Tsintsabadze group of cases concerned the ECtHR’s findings on the lack of effective investigations into allegations of ill-treatment or violations of the right to life; excessive use of force by the police in the course of arrest and/or while detaining suspects.

The Merabishvili case highlighted the “failure by the domestic courts to give relevant and sufficient reasons to justify continuation of detention on remand; continued detention on remand with the predominant purpose of obtaining information from the applicant about third persons.”

highlighted the “failure by the domestic courts to give relevant and sufficient reasons to justify continuation of detention on remand; continued detention on remand with the predominant purpose of obtaining information from the applicant about third persons.” A.D. and Others case showed the lack of legislation governing procedures for legal gender recognition.

showed the lack of legislation governing procedures for legal gender recognition. The Identoba and Others group of cases revealed the lack of protection against homophobic attacks during demonstrations.

of cases revealed the lack of protection against homophobic attacks during demonstrations. The Tkhelidze case found the failure of the state to protect from domestic violence and to conduct an effective investigation into police inaction.

“The pending caseload includes notably groups concerning the length of judicial proceedings and the absence of an effective remedy in this respect, freedom of assembly and the right to a fair trial,” the report concluded.

The factsheet of the data contained in the report can be found here.

