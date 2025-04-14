GD to Appeal to Constitutional Court to Ban Opposition Parties After Local Elections

“We are ready for the Georgian people to give a deserved answer to the agents’ network parties in this year’s local elections and to win gloriously, and then to prepare a very solid and fact-based constitutional case, which in turn should become the basis for the Constitutional Court to ban the collective United National Movement,” said the Executive Secretary of the Georgian Dream and the leader of the GD rump parliament’s parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, at a briefing after the end of the majority meeting. He said this will happen “very soon after the local elections.” The local elections are slated for October 4 this year.

Mdinaradze recalled that the mandate of the commission has been extended to cover not only 2003-2012, as planned initially, but to cover to 2003 – present day. “Accordingly, the list of individuals and issues to be investigated is much more extensive, and hundreds of statements are submitted to the Parliament of Georgia every day in which horrible stories are told, committed by representatives of the United National Movement and its satellite parties,” he said.

Mdinaradze said that at today’s meeting, the GD parliamentary majority decided to satisfy the request by chair of the commission, Tea Tsulukiani and extend the three-month work term of the Investigative Commission in the GD parliament, which is probing into the alleged crimes of the UNM, by one month.

“As you know, if the Commission had worked for only three months, it would have been possible to complete all the procedures in accordance with the relevant rules before the local elections, but if we extend the period by one month, we can already say that it is physically impossible to complete the process within this period,” Mdinaradze said. Therefore, he added, the “collective UNM” will have opportunity to once again have the opportunity to participate in the elections.”

“Moreover, we will not allow anyone, either inside or outside the country, to speculate on this issue and we will not allow anyone to say that “Georgian Dream” rushed to ban the collective UNM just before the local elections,” Mdinaradze said.

Mdinaradze added he expects that the opposition parties “will be instructed by their patrons and financiers” and “will have to participate in the last elections for them”.

He also promised that during these elections, “Georgian Dream” will once again show everyone “the futility of any attempt by external forces to replace the government with an agents’ network in Georgia.”

