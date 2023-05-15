Georgian Parliament Speaker Visits Azerbaijan

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Baku on May 15-16.

According to the Parliament’s press office, the sides gave a positive assessment to the bilateral relations and emphasized “productive cooperation” in the energy, transport, trade and other spheres. They also focused on the increasing importance of the so-called middle route for the energy security of the two countries and Europe.

Papuashvili and Aliyev also discussed the developments in the region and expressed their commitment to further intensifying cooperation towards regional peace, prosperity and stability. The Parliament Speaker thanked the President for supporting the territorial integrity of Georgia and his personal contribution to the enhancement of the Georgia-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Shalva Papuashvili will also meet with Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Speaker of the Milli Mejlis Sahiba Gafarova. The Georgian Parliament Speaker will also participate in a special session of the Milli Mejlis dedicated to the 100th anniversary of ex-President Heydar Aliyev.

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)