Georgian PM Visits Turkmenistan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili continued his visit abroad by traveling to Turkmenistan on July 19 after visiting Uzbekistan.

PM Garibashvili met with Turkmenistan’s President, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, today to discuss joint projects and the transit potential of both countries. The PM underscored that close political and economic relations with Turkmenistan are “cherished” by Georgia.

Fruitful talks w/🇹🇲's president Serdar Berdimuhamedow. Discussed new opportunities for deepening trade and economic relations. Supporting projects to explore the potential of the 🇬🇪's strategic location in order to achieve mutually beneficial goals was top priority on our agenda! pic.twitter.com/unFDg1c7fS — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) July 20, 2022

The pair discussed the importance of implementing strategic projects for “increasing the effectiveness and security of cargo shipments between Asia and Europe through the Caspian and Black Seas, resulting in the extension of trade and economic relations…”

The discussion also focused on expanding opportunities between Georgia and Turkmenistan in the energy sector.

The PM is accompanied on his trip by Tbilisi Mayor, Kakha Kaladze, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili.

