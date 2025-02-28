EU Confirms Continuation of Educational Programs for Georgian Youth

The European Union will not suspend educational exchange and mobility programs for Georgian students, despite the suspension of funding for initiatives that directly benefit the Georgian government, the EU press office confirmed to IPN’s special correspondent in Brussels.

“No, we are not going to stop Erasmus+ mobility and exchange programs with Georgia. The EU has suspended programs that directly benefit the Georgian government. Young people are at the forefront of the effort through which Georgia should continue on its path to the EU. The EU will continue to stand by them,” the EU Press Office stated.

The announcement comes at a critical time, following the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research’s decision to freeze the planned upgrade of scientific cooperation with Georgia. The move, disclosed on February 26, has raised concerns among Georgian citizens about the potential for broader educational restrictions from the EU as well.

According to the German ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, the decision was taken because of ‘Georgia’s curbs on academic freedom and the suspension of its EU accession’. However, Fischer clarified that existing German funding of nearly one million euros for education in Georgia will remain intact. In addition, DAAD scholarships – primarily for graduates, doctoral students and postgraduates – are currently unaffected.

