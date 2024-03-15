Money Transfers from Russia Down by 66.8% in February

In February 2024, money transfers from Russia decreased by 66.8% compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to USD 62.2 million, according to the statistical data released by the National Bank of Georgia on March 15. Despite the decrease, Russia still leads the list of countries from which money is transferred to Georgia.

Source: National Bank of Georgia

In total, money transfers in February this year have decreased by 26.9% compared to February 2023 and amounted to USD 272.3 million. 38.79% of remittances come from EU countries and 61.22% from other countries.

The list of the top five countries from which money is transferred to Georgia includes: Russia – $62.2 million (-66.8%); Italy – $43.97 million (13.08%); USA – $41.21 million (35.33%); Israel – $20.43 million (24.54%); Greece – $18.99 million (9.28%).

Notably, during the same period USD 29.0 million were sent abroad from Georgia, which is 5.1% more than the similar indicator of February 2023 (USD 27.6 million).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)