President Zurabishvili Pelted with Eggs on Arrival from Munich

President Salome Zurabishvili was pelted with eggs by alleged government-paid thugs at Tbilisi International Airport this morning, February 18, as she arrived from the Munich Security Conference.

A video of the incident shows a woman verbally confronting Zurabishvili, calling her a traitor and a slave, followed by several others throwing eggs at her.

Yesterday, opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia and his party member Elguja Khokrishvili were also egged at the Tbilisi International Airport. They were also attacked by thugs allegedly paid by Georgian Dream (GD) upon their arrival from Munich. In this case, the attackers themselves spread the video of an attack over the Internet.

Although law enforcement was present at the airport, they reportedly did not intervene in any incidents today or yesterday.

The officials of the ruling party are trying to present the attacks against Zurabishvili and Gakharia as the “anger” of the citizens against them.

Meanwhile, many of the angry citizens have recently been confronting GD officials, both at home and abroad, condemning the foreign policy U-turn and repressive policies. Now the GD is apparently presenting the titushky who are attacking the opposition leaders and now the President as the “angry citizens”.

“She is no longer the president of Georgia, but she continues to betray the country, roams abroad, and tries her best to harm the country…It is understandable that society has a certain reaction to treason,” Davit Matikashvili, the chair of the committee on procedural issues and rules of the GD Parliament, told journalists.

Salome Zurabishvili and Giorgi Gakharia attended the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16. No GD members were invited to the conference.

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson reacted to the attacks on Zurabishvili and Gakharia on social media. “The brutal Ivanishvili regime has attacked legitimate Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and former PM Giorgi Gakharia. Enough! Georgia is descending into a nightmarish dictatorship aligned fully with US adversaries. We need immediate sanctions and free and fair elections,” Wilson wrote.

