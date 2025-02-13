Senator Roger Wicker Appointed Chair of U.S. Helsinki Commission

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), has been appointed as Chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, for the 119th Congress. He succeeds U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson (SC-02).

“I am honored to be named chairman of the Helsinki Commission. European security is always good for the United States. For nearly fifty years, the Helsinki Commission has protected human rights, advanced democracy, and increased economic cooperation across the globe,” said Senator Wicker upon his appointment.

He also stressed that “today’s challenges are no less urgent,” adding that he looks forward “to working on a bicameral, bipartisan basis to seek a just end to Russia’s war on Ukraine, a stronger NATO alliance, and an international order that serves our national interest.”

The Helsinki Commission press release noted that Senator Wicker assumes the chairmanship “at a pivotal moment for transatlantic security” as Russia is waging the largest land war in Europe since World War II, threatening European security. “In the South Caucasus, Armenia and Azerbaijan have a generational opportunity to reach a durable peace agreement after decades of violence and upheaval. Meanwhile, the republic of Georgia’s democracy stands at a crossroads as the Georgian Dream party attempts to drag the country towards Russia and away from their chosen path of Euro-Atlantic integration,” the Commission press release noted.

Roger Wicker has served on the U.S. Helsinki Commission since 2009, where he has consistently advocated for democratic values, the rule of law, and peace and security in the OSCE region, the press release said. He was a Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) from 2017 to 2024. From November 2014 to July 2017, Senator Wicker chaired the OSCE PA Committee on Political Affairs and Security.

Senator Wicker currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and is a member of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Congressional Board of Visitors. He has also served as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

