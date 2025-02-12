GD Terminates Mandates of Six Opposition Deputies in Adjara Supreme Council

On February 14, the Supreme Council of Adjara terminated the mandates of six deputies from three opposition political groups: the Coalition for Change, the United National Movement (UNM)-Unity, and Strong Georgia.

These deputies asked for the termination of their mandates since they consider the results of the October 26 elections, following which the Supreme Council was formed, to be illegitimate. According to the official, contested vote tally, the UNM-Unity was to be represented by four deputies, while the Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia each had one seat.

Party For Georgia, led by ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, has two seats. Although the party believes the elections were rigged and its deputies are boycotting the council’s work, they are not withdrawing their deputies but continue to boycott the sessions. This mirrors the party’s line in the national legislature.

Only the ruling Georgian Dream’s thirteen members would now sit in the Supreme Council in Adjara.

This follows last week’s decision of the Georgian Dream MPs to terminate the mandates of the 49 opposition MPs, based on their written request.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)