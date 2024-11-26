Supreme Council of Adjara Holds First Session, Opposition Does Not Enter

On November 26, the newly elected members of the Supreme Council of Adjara gathered for their session at 12:00, in accordance with the final protocol issued by the Supreme Election Commission of Adjara. The elections were held on October 26, alongside Georgia’s national parliamentary elections. The opposition has refused to participate in legislative activities. They claim that the parliamentary elections were rigged and are calling for the results to be annulled.

The Supreme Council meeting proceeded against the background of a protest rally organized outside the Supreme Council building. The rally, led by organizer Tsiala Katamidze, labeled the newly convened Council as “unconstitutional” and “illegitimate,” adding that “their gathering today is beyond the legal framework.”

According to the Supreme Election Commission of Adjara, the elected members of the Supreme Council are as follows: 13 mandates for the Georgian Dream party, four mandates for the Unity-UNM, two mandates for Gakharia for Georgia, one mandate for the Coalition for Change and one mandate for Strong Georgia.

In line with customary procedural practices, the Georgian Dream faction nominated Davit Gabaidze for the position of Chairman of the Supreme Council; Additionally, Ramaz Jincharadze was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The chairpersons of the committees of the Supreme Council were elected by an all-Georgian Dream members as follows

Pridon Putkaradze – Committee on Agrarian and Environmental Issues

Tsotne Ananidze – Committee on Human Rights

Davit Batsikadze – Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Sports

Tite Aroshidze – Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Procedural Matters

Marine Gvianidze – Committee on Finance, Budget and Economic Issues

Vakhtang Beridze – Committee on Health Care and Social Issues

As for the committees, they were staffed with the following members of the Supreme Council:

Committee on Agrarian and Environmental Issues – Vakhtang Beridze, Marine Gvianidze, Mindia Diasamidze, Pridon Putkaradze;

Committee on Human Rights Protection- Tsotne Ananidze, Mindia Diasamidze, Pati Khalvashi, Ramaz Jincharadze ;

; Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Sports – Davit Tedoradze, Davit Batsikadze, Gogi Putkaradze, Pati Khalvashi;

Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Procedural Matters- Tite Aroshidze, Davit Batsikadze, Mamuka Turmanidze, Pridon Putkaradze ;

; Committee on Finance, Budget and Economic Issues – Tite Aroshidze, Marine Gvianidze, Mamuka Turmanidze, Gogi Putkaradze.

