Secretary General of CoE Visit to Georgia

On December 18 the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset began his official visit to Georgia. Noting that the mission “takes place in a political and social context marked by strong tensions, extreme polarisation of the political debate and acts of violence in recent weeks” the CoE press release about the visit says that it aims “to ensure the conditions for continued co-operation between the Council of Europe and Georgia, in full compliance with the Organisation’s values and principles.” The GD has used the fact of the visit to assert the legitimacy of its government following the disputed parliamentary elections.

The press release issued prior to the visit says that “in the current tense and worrying context, the Council of Europe calls on all parties to avoid any escalation of tensions.” The Council of Europe further “urges the authorities to refrain from the disproportionate use of force and to respect fundamental freedoms, in particular freedom of expression and assembly.”

The press release also notes that Secretary General “welcomes yesterday’s release of Nika Gvaramia and Aleko Elisashvili, whom he plans to meet with other opposition and civil society members.” The official press release makes no mention of other meetings.

However, the ruling Georgian Dream has used the visit to claim the legitimacy of its rule following the disputed Parliamentary elections of October 26, announcing Berset’s visit with GD PM Irakli Kobakhidze. The party’s executive secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze said on the morning of December 18: “The questioning of legitimacy [of the GD government] that has been going on cannot continue because the Secretary General of the Council of Europe is meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia and other officials. As we know, there will also be a meeting with the elected president. Maybe the ex-president too, I don’t know… In any case, this is where the question of legitimacy ends”.

The Secretary General is accompanied by the Director General for Human Rights and the Rule of Law, and the Director General for Democracy and Human Dignity.

Meeting with the GD Prime Minister

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told journalists that he had a “very friendly, productive” meeting with CoE Secretary General Berset and that the parties agreed to continue “close cooperation”. He stressed the importance of Berset’s visit, saying that the discussion during the meeting focused on the situation in Georgia and cooperation between the country and the Council of Europe.

“We have had a very close cooperation since the 1990s. It is in our interest to continue this cooperation as actively as possible. The personal role of the Secretary General is special in this regard, and we are confident that our country will receive the personal support of Mr. Alain Berset in all directions,” Kobakhidze said.

Alain Berset shared after the meeting with GD PM Kobakhidze that after meeting with him and the GD’s Parliament Speaker Papuashvili, he is looking forward to meet GD’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

First thing this morning, met civil society, then @PM_Kobakhidze and @shpapuashvili. Now looking forward to exchanges with @Ombudsman_Geo, Bidzina Ivanichvili & reps of the international community. Tomorrow all day meetings with the opposition and civil society. pic.twitter.com/FY9Lp1pTfB — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) December 18, 2024

Meeting with GD’s Parliament Speaker, Shalva Papuashvili

During the meeting with Alain Berset, Papuashvili discussed “the ongoing protest rallies in Georgia and provided a chronology of the violent protests,” as announced by the Parliament’s Press Service. “The parties underscored the significance of the opposition’s engagement in parliamentary activities as an integral part of democratic processes,” the announcement added. It further noted that both sides expressed their commitment to continuing cooperation “on the basis of an open dialogue.”

More to Follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)