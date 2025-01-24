Press Freedom, Journalists, and Rights Organizations Demand Immediate Release of Amaghlobeli

Press freedom, journalists, and human rights organizations have called on the Georgian government to “immediately and unconditionally release veteran Georgian journalist” and director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti, Mzia Amaghlobeli.

The statement condemned what it described as an “unprecedented crackdown on the media” and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of mistreatment against Amaghlobeli during her detention.

Among the signatories are: International Press Institute, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF); European Federation of Journalists (EFJ); Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT); Free Press Unlimited (FPU); Justice for Journalists Foundation (JFJ); IMS (International Media Support); Media Diversity Institute (MDI); Media Diversity Institute Western Balkans (MDI WB); PEN International; Civil Rights Defenders (CRD); Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies, Missouri School of Journalism; Society of Journalists (Warsaw); IRMI – Institute for Regional Media and Information (Ukraine); South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO).

Mzia Amaghlobeli was detained twice on the night of January 12. Initially, she was arrested on administrative charges for posting a sticker calling for a nationwide strike. She was later charged with a criminal offence for allegedly assaulting the head of the Batumi police, Irakli Dgebuadze. On January 14 Batumi City Court remanded Amaghlobeli to pre-trial detention.

The case has sparked significant local and international attention and an outcry of local and international human rights and media watchdogs. The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), a prominent watchdog, described Amaghlobeli’s detention as “unlawful” and a form of “political repression.” GYLA has highlighted multiple violations, including arbitrary administrative detention, inappropriate criminal charges, procedural irregularities, and allegations of mistreatment.

The statement issued on January 15 by the International Press Institute the organization voiced similar demands and reiterated its solidarity with Amaghlobeli and her publication, stating that “the IPI global network stands in solidarity with the Batumelebi journalists and all other independent reporters working to inform the Georgian public.”

On January 20, it became known that Amaghlobeli had begun a hunger strike, which she continues to this day. Protests demanding her release have intensified, with journalists and activists calling for justice. On January 22, Eter Turadze, editor of Batumelebi, said she had tried unsuccessfully to communicate with Georgian Dream Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili to address Amaghlobeli’s health conditions.

